World food trucks meet, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Jul 2024 • 23:02

9 Food trucks, 9 flavours from around the world Credit: La Tribu Street Food Facebook

Food trucks selling street food from around the World will me meeting this August weekend 2, 3, & 4 in Arroyo de la Miél en Benalmadena.

This foodie fest, also known as Food TrucksXperience, will be offering World food from 9 different chefs in 9 food trucks, some local, some who have travelled far to feed us this weekend.

Best street food event on Benalmadena’s calendar

There will be Chicken Truck, beefy burgers and the lovingly homemade version of deep fried chicken you have always loved. Itares, spectacular stone-baked pizzas, Rostok (enormous) German sausages, local favourites Wok n Roll offering up Asian and Middle-Eastern delights with both meat and vegetarian options, The Trick Truck with Burritos, crepes and sandwiches, Mexican treats from La Bohemia, La Tribu with their seriously gourmet and seriously big burgers, fantastic and healthy arepas from la Arepita, and last but not in the slightest least, authentic Argentinean empanadas from La Porteña.

The try-every-one challenge

But fear not, you don’t need to finish the try-every-one challenge all in one night because the Food trucks will be there for 3 nights in a row, from Friday August 2, to Sunday August 4. There will also be live music (yet to be announced), a KidsZone, craft stalls, fairground rides for the little ones. It’s free to get in and begins each night at 7pm in the Plaza Adolfo Suárez (Pueblosol) in the centre of Arroyo de la Miél, Benalmadena.