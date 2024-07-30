 73% of parents stress about affording new school uniform; here´s how to get help « Euro Weekly News
73% of parents stress about affording new school uniform; here´s how to get help

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 18:01 • 1 minute read

Boys singing in school uniforms Credit: Patrick Case, Pexels

Research revealed that 73 per cent of parents stress about affording new school uniform in the UK; the end of summer is dreaded by children and parents alike. 

A UK footwear retailer, Wyndors surveyed 1,000 UK parents to find how school uniform affects their finances. 

The struggles

73 per cent of parents agreed that the cost of buying school uniform puts a strain on their household budget, with 78 per cent spending more than €118 per year on new uniform.

56 per cent of parents reduce personal purchases to stretch their household budget to cover school uniform. 19 per cent buy second-hand uniform to save money. 

37 per cent of parents receive no financial support for the cost of new school uniform but are in serious need of it. 50 per cent believe that abolishing uniform overall is the answer to saving money.

6 tips from Wynsdor

  1. Request financial support; Research schools and charities that run financial support schemes, such as Uniformed.
  2. Buy in parts; Don´t buy everything at once; e.g. postpone buying an off-season uniform. 
  3. Have a budgeting plan; Having a budget in mind will save you the hustle of stretching your budget just before school starts.
  4. Shop the sales; Check for sales online and in person.
  5. Needs vs wants; Make sure the essential items are taken care of first, then the rest.
  6. Start early; Do not wait until the last minute, start saving up early.
Written by

Anna Akopyan

From Moscow to Costa Blanca, Anna has spent over 10 years in Spain and one year in Berlin, where she worked as an actress and singer. Covering European news, Anna´s biggest passions are writing and travelling.

