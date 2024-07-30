73% of parents stress about affording new school uniform; here´s how to get help

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 18:01
• 1 minute read
Boys singing in school uniforms
Credit: Patrick Case, Pexels
Research revealed that 73 per cent of parents stress about affording new school uniform in the UK; the end of summer is dreaded by children and parents alike.
A UK footwear retailer, Wyndors surveyed 1,000 UK parents to find how school uniform affects their finances.
73 per cent of parents agreed that the cost of buying school uniform puts a strain on their household budget, with 78 per cent spending more than €118 per year on new uniform.
56 per cent of parents reduce personal purchases to stretch their household budget to cover school uniform. 19 per cent buy second-hand uniform to save money.
37 per cent of parents receive no financial support for the cost of new school uniform but are in serious need of it. 50 per cent believe that abolishing uniform overall is the answer to saving money.
From Moscow to Costa Blanca, Anna has spent over 10 years in Spain and one year in Berlin, where she worked as an actress and singer. Covering European news, Anna´s biggest passions are writing and travelling.
