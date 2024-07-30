Trending:

A man was saved from a cave by helicopter

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 9:20

A man was saved from a cave by helicopter on Sunday, July 28 Credit: Shutterstock

A man trapped in a cave in Cala del Cuervo was saved after a call to the Emergency Coordination Centre. 

Emergency Services called

On Sunday, July 28, at 7:40 pm, the 112 Emergency Services received an urgent call from the Civil Protection of Nijar.

The urgent alert indicated that a man was trapped in a cave in Cala del Cuervo, a beach near Las Negras.

Difficult to reach

The 112 Emergency Centre of Andalusia was informed that access to the cave by boat was extremely complicated due to the rocky beachfront. 

Due to the difficulty, and the delay of the Maritime Rescue boat, 112 decided to mobilise a Maritime Rescue helicopter to save the trapped man, whose age is still unknown. 

Saved by helicopter

Finally, at 20:56, with the assistance of the Guardia Civil and the Red Cross, the Maritime Rescue helicopter rescued the man at 8:56 pm, when he was immediately taken to Almeria Airport.

Thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone involved, the man was saved without sustaining any injuries.

Written by

Harry Sinclair

Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

