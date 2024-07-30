By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 9:20
A man was saved from a cave by helicopter on Sunday, July 28
Credit: Shutterstock
A man trapped in a cave in Cala del Cuervo was saved after a call to the Emergency Coordination Centre.
On Sunday, July 28, at 7:40 pm, the 112 Emergency Services received an urgent call from the Civil Protection of Nijar.
The urgent alert indicated that a man was trapped in a cave in Cala del Cuervo, a beach near Las Negras.
The 112 Emergency Centre of Andalusia was informed that access to the cave by boat was extremely complicated due to the rocky beachfront.
Due to the difficulty, and the delay of the Maritime Rescue boat, 112 decided to mobilise a Maritime Rescue helicopter to save the trapped man, whose age is still unknown.
Finally, at 20:56, with the assistance of the Guardia Civil and the Red Cross, the Maritime Rescue helicopter rescued the man at 8:56 pm, when he was immediately taken to Almeria Airport.
Thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone involved, the man was saved without sustaining any injuries.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.