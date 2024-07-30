By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 13:15

Allen Morgan (left) has been convicted of conspiracy to murder his wife, Carol Morgan (right) Credit: Bedfordshire Police /fb

Allen Morgan, 74, has been found guilty of conspiracy to murder Carol Morgan, in June.

Murder in 1981

Allen was having an affair when his then-wife was found hacked to death at the grocery shop they ran in Linslade, Bedfordshire, in 1981.

More than 40 years ago, Allen Morgan was found guilty of plotting to murder his then-wife.

Sentenced on Monday

On Monday, July 29, at Luton Crown Court, Mr Morgan was sentenced and has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 22 years.

He had been having an affair with his current wife, Margaret Morgan, when his former wife Carol was found dead at the grocery shop on August 13, 1981.

At the time, officers originally thought Carol was the victim of a burglary gone wrong, as her husband Allen, took his two stepchildren to the cinema in Luton.

New witness

However, a cold case investigation in 2018 uncovered a witness, Jane Bunting, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, and who could link Allen Morgan to the crime.

In Luton Crown Court, the jury heard Jane had come forward in 2021 and told the police that Morgan had asked her if she knew anyone who would be prepared to kill his wife.

Additionally, the court also heard Allen Morgan wanted to end his relationship with his then-wife, Carol Morgan, but due to the couple’s debts, it was not seen as a viable solution.

Unanimous conviction

With the introduction of this new information, the jury unanimously convicted the 74 year old man with conspiracy to murder, in June.

Martin Spencer, the British judge presiding over the court on Monday, stated while sentencing Morgan, “The brutality of the killing shocked all those who attended the scene”.

The judge added, speaking directly to Morgan, “Only one person knows the identity of the murderer and that is you, Mr Morgan”, stating, “That is the secret which you have harboured for the last 40 years.”

Now, however, “The law has caught up with you”, Spencer said, “and you must pay due punishment for your part in this crime, but the murderer remains at large, if indeed he is still alive.”

Martin Spencer, along with the jury, convicted Allen Morgan and sentenced him to life in prison.

To add to the horror, the judge noted that Carol Morgan, Allens then wife, had written a will leaving everything to her husband, and that there was a life insurance policy attached to the store, which Spencer said would “clear the debt on the business”