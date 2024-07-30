By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 15:35 • 1 minute read

Almeria has been taking the heat this July, will August be any easier? Credit: AEMET /x

The province of Almeria has been hit by heat these past weeks, and finished the month no different.

The first episode of heat

Almeria experienced three strong episodes of summer heat during last month, starting on July 18 when AEMET predicted “Temperatures will reach very high values, higher than usual for these dates”, forecasting temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius in parts of the province.

The heatwave continued

Following through to July 22, AEMET once again predicted a second heatwave of temperatures remaining over 40 degrees Celsius, releasing a yellow alert for Wednesday, July 24.

Summer storms

Then, in a summer surprise, parts of the Almeria province experienced heavy storms on Thursday morning, July 25, which were predicted to repeat themselves, with AEMET stating on social media, “A DANA will approach the Peninsula in the next few days and will cause an increase in atmospheric instability.”

Unfortunately, despite the storms, the heat persisted with a “suspended dust” brought over by the summer storms, according to AEMET.

Ending the month in heat

The month of July will end as it began, hot.

The end of July is already seeing the third episode of strong heat experience in the province, with maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius across the province, and a sweltering minimum of 39 degrees Celsius at night in the city.

As stated by AEMET on X, formerly Twitter, “This Tuesday there are numerous warnings for high maximum temperatures, in many orange level areas (significant danger).” Adding that, “On Wednesday, in addition, some areas will be under red notice”

August shows no difference

AEMET also revealed this heatwave will continue through the end of July and the start of August, posting on X, “Very high day and night temperatures. The most affected areas will be the south and east of the Peninsula, as well as the Balearic Islands.”

Unfortunately this “will last until Thursday, August 1” according to AEMET and “On Friday there will be a generalised temperature drop, but the intense heat will continue.”