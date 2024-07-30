By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 18:11 • 1 minute read

Pinocchio has created an ice cream specially for dogs Credit: Shutterstock: Maria Kuznecova

Pinocchio, a charming Italian ice cream parlour nestled in the vibrant city of Benidorm, has recently expanded its extensive range of delightful ice cream flavours, and customers are desperate to try them.

Before you get too excited, though, these are not for human consumption. They have been created as a delicious treat for our four-legged friends and come in two flavours: rice & coconut for puppies and pineapple & ginseng for adult dogs.

Both flavours are manufactured entirely by Pinocchio and are made from wholly natural ingredients that have been deemed to be safe for dogs by trained veterinarians. They do not, for example, contain any sugar or lactose – the usual basic ingredients in ice cream.

Bau-bau ice cream for dogs has nutritional properties

In deciding on the flavours, consideration was given to the nutritional value as well as the taste. Therefore, the ingredients for the puppy version include rice, an easy-to-digest carbohydrate, and inulin an animal-friendly fibre that aids digestion. For the adult version, aside from inulin, pineapple was chosen as it is enriched in vitamins, and ginseng was added for its energy-giving properties.

This doggie treat is branded under the name bau-bau, in keeping with the Italian theme and comes in a traditional ice cream tub. So, next time you fancy a delicious ice cream, don’t forget your furry friend!