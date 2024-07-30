Best offers of second homes in Spain; discover your dream getaway

By Anna Akopyan •
Balcony in a holiday home, Spain
Credit: Taylor Wimpey
Second homes are “an antidote to how hectic modern life can be,” shared the leading home builder Taylor Wimpey España.
The company employed its expertise to create a list of the best latest offers of second homes in Spain.
Wallet-friendly
At Sunny Golf in Estepona, airy apartments and penthouses overlooking the golf course are available from €295,000. Buyers can choose an addition of private gardens, large terraces and spacious solariums.
Luxury
A key-ready penthouse is waiting for buyers at Marbella Lake in Nueva Andalucia. Prices from €895, 000 offer a three-bedroom penthouse with panoramic views over a water reservoir, the Marbella coastline and three golf courses.
Island life
The two-storey townhouses with private gardens at Aura in Arta are ideal for buyers who want to undertake the nearby hiking routes and explore the crystal-clean Mallorca beaches. The property is priced at €835,000.
Bella Beach
Bella Beach is the beauty of Costa Blanca, with just three sea fronted apartments still available in Denia, priced at €355,000, offering unforgettable sea views.
Breeze
Breeze at Balcon de Finestrat has everything from apartments, townhouses, and semi-detached houses to villas with prices starting from just €274,000. Finestrat is surrounded by more than 10km of beaches.
From Moscow to Costa Blanca, Anna has spent over 10 years in Spain and one year in Berlin, where she worked as an actress and singer. Covering European news, Anna´s biggest passions are writing and travelling.
