Best offers of second homes in Spain; discover your dream getaway

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 12:44

Balcony in a holiday home, Spain Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Second homes are “an antidote to how hectic modern life can be,” shared the leading home builder Taylor Wimpey España.

The company employed its expertise to create a list of the best latest offers of second homes in Spain.

Golf courses and green areas

Wallet-friendly

At Sunny Golf in Estepona, airy apartments and penthouses overlooking the golf course are available from €295,000. Buyers can choose an addition of private gardens, large terraces and spacious solariums.

Luxury

A key-ready penthouse is waiting for buyers at Marbella Lake in Nueva Andalucia. Prices from €895, 000 offer a three-bedroom penthouse with panoramic views over a water reservoir, the Marbella coastline and three golf courses.

Island life

The two-storey townhouses with private gardens at Aura in Arta are ideal for buyers who want to undertake the nearby hiking routes and explore the crystal-clean Mallorca beaches. The property is priced at €835,000.

Beach getaways

Bella Beach

Bella Beach is the beauty of Costa Blanca, with just three sea fronted apartments still available in Denia, priced at €355,000, offering unforgettable sea views.

Breeze

Breeze at Balcon de Finestrat has everything from apartments, townhouses, and semi-detached houses to villas with prices starting from just €274,000. Finestrat is surrounded by more than 10km of beaches.

SPONSORED.