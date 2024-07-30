By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 15:48 • 1 minute read

APSA Dog Rescue, with the support of Bootcamp Spain, are calling to the community for help. Credit: APSA Dog Rescue GoFundMe

Bootcamp Spain has launched a crowdfunding campaign in support of the Society for the Protection of Animals of Albox (APSA).

Animal abandonment rising

Pet abandonment repeatedly increases in the holiday months, making the summer months the most strenuous for animal shelters across Spain.

Bootcamp Spain intends to support the efforts of APSA by crowdfunding.

Bootcamp sets up GoFundMe

The fundraising goal for the Albox association is €5,000, allowing them to continue caring and providing shelter for animals.

The money raised will go towards the construction of new kennels, repairing existing ones, food supplies, veterinary bills and general care for the abandoned animals.

€1,835 raised so far

Since starting the crowdfunding just 11 days ago, Bootcamp Spain has already received 21 donations through their GoFundMe, a current total of €1,835.

APSA’s work is crucial in giving these abandoned and abused animals a second chance at life.

Primarily based in Albox and the surrounding areas, the community has shown their support through their generosity, along with Bootcamp Spain, stating “Every donation, however small, makes a difference in the lives of these defenceless animals.”

Calling on the community

APSA encourages the people of Albox and all animal lovers to join the cause and help build “a brighter future for animals”.

Vital work

Last year, at the same time, the APA Nueva Vida, an animal shelter in Huércal-Overa, reported a shocking wave of pet abandonments, counting up to 18 dogs a week, in what its volunteers described as “horrible.”

This is why places like APA Nueva Vida, and more currently the Society for the Protection of Animals of Albox, are vital to the community and the four-legged friends that have been abused, abandoned and forgotten.

Where to donate?

You can donate and support APSA through the GoFundMe set up by Bootcamp Spain.