Coín fills with 100s of animals

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 14:14

Royal Coín Livestock Festival. Credit: Freepik

For a taste of authentic rural Spain this weekend, how about heading 30 minutes inland from Mijas?

On August 2 and 3, one of the most eagerly awaited events in rural Malaga province – the Royal Coín Livestock Festival. The Pereila River Avenue will become alive with celebration at this traditional fair, which attracts 100s of visitors, tourists and farmers from all over.

A celebration of local farms

This year, there will be all sorts of animals including horses, donkeys, sheep, goats, cattle and pigs, and a total immersion in the traditions and culture of inland Spain, celebrating the effort and dedication of local farmers. Since its inception, this event has been a reference point in the region and one of its most interesting traditions to see.

On Friday, the animals will be admitted to the fair, and on Saturday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy the experience of the beauty and diversity of the species raised in the area.

Music and great food

This is not only a livestock exhibition, but also an opportunity to enjoy a festive and traditional atmosphere with music and great food from stands decorated in typical elements from the region, and with the aromas and flavours of local gastronomy filling the air.

Animal well-being closely monitored

The organisation of the Royal Livestock Fair of Coín has as a priority in guaranteeing the safety of the attendees and the welfare of the animals. Special measures are implemented to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for everyone, In addition, constant checks are carried out to ensure the wellbeing of the animals present at the fair.