Costa Calida activities & events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 10:26

Explore Benidorm, Support a Cause Image: Shutterstock/ Studioimagen73

Benidorm Coach Trip

ANDREA’s Animal Rescue & The Henrietta Foundation are gearing up for a fun-filled coach trip to Benidorm on Sunday, September 22, and everyone’s invited! It’s the perfect chance to explore the lively Benidorm market—find unique items, enjoy local treats, or just soak in the sunny vibe of this bustling city.

You can spend your day however you like: shop, relax at a café, or simply people-watch while taking in the beautiful surroundings. The coach will pick up passengers at 8:00 am from Puerto de Mazarrón bus station and at 8:30 am from Camposol B sec car park.

Not only will you have a great day out, but you’ll also be supporting a worthy cause. To grab your tickets, just give Andrea a call at 690 906 565 or Mandy at 604 129 024. Don’t miss out on this chance for a fun day that makes a difference!

Mar Menor Anniversary Concert

ON Saturday, August 10, there will be a special concert by 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗞𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗮 to support the Mar Menor. This event is organized by local residents and environmental groups, with help from the Department of Ecological Transition of Los Alcázares. It’s the fourth year in a row for this solidarity event, celebrating the approval of the ILP MAR MENOR and the law that gave the Mar Menor legal rights two years ago.

The concert will take place at Plaza del Espejo in Los Alcazares, starting at 10 pm, and entry is free for everyone. It’s a wonderful chance to enjoy great music while supporting an important cause. Don’t miss out on this special evening!

Double Act Tribute Show

ON Friday, August 30 at 7:30 pm, Marianos in Mazarron will come alive with a spectacular double tribute show featuring the music of Elton John and Rod Stewart. Direct from Benidorm, this event promises an evening of unforgettable entertainment, showcasing live piano performances and outstanding vocals.

Hosted by Carolynn May, this show has already wowed audiences on ITV’s Benidorm and is now ready to captivate local fans. With tickets priced at just €12.50, it’s an affordable night out that offers a high-quality tribute experience.

Tickets are selling quickly, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment. To secure your place at this must-see event, contact 0044 7944 511 101. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the hits of two music legends in one fantastic show.

Reggae Beats & Caribbean Treats

AMIGOS Bar is gearing up for another exciting Caribbean night on Saturday, August 10, from 4 pm till late. This event will feature the renowned DJ Pat Martin from Sunshine FM Costa Blanca, who will be spinning all the favourite reggae tunes. Amigos’ previous events have been sell-outs, and this one promises to be just as popular. Attendees are encouraged to come in fancy dress to add to the fun atmosphere.

Tickets, priced at €10, are now available for purchase at Amigos Bar or via message. The ticket includes music from the fabulous DJ Pat Martin, a complimentary drink on arrival, and delicious snacks like jerk chicken. This event is set to be a memorable evening of music, dancing, and Caribbean vibes. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 0034 968 95 13 33. Amigos Bar is located at Avenida de Murcia 34, Roldan, Murcia.

