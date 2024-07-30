Creator of the Tiramisu (pick-me-up) has died

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 20:02 • 1 minute read

Legendary pastry chef Roberto ‘Loli’ Linguanotto with his Titramisu. Wikipedia

Legend of the ‘pick-me-up’ Tiramisu, Roberto Linguanotto, has passed away at 81.

Today, the world of fine pastries take their chef’s hats off in respect to the passing of chef Roberto Linguanotto, who died on Sunday at the age of 81 after battling illness for many years.

Linguanotto is widely credited with inventing the modern tiramisu, a dessert he rediscovered and relaunched in the 1960s at the start of his career in restaurant Le Beccherie, central Treviso. There are no references to Tiramisu in any Italian cookbooks before then. This iconic dessert has left an indelible mark on world gastronomy. Linguanotto, or ‘Loli’, reworked the tiramisu recipe as a variation on a classic ‘Ponche’ that used to be popular among men who frequented a nearby brothel.

Espresso coffee, reflects his inspiration

The name ‘tiramesù,’ derives from the old Venetian meaning ‘pick me up’, and containing a good strong dose of espresso coffee, reflects his inspiration. This discovery occurred early in his career, and while there are several theories about how he arrived at the current recipe, but one legend suggests it was, like many great recipes, a complete accident while he was trying to make vanilla ice cream.

When mascarpone was poured into a bowl with eggs and sugar, he tasted the mixture and was delighted with the result, later perfecting the dessert with ladyfinger biscuits soaked in strong espresso coffee and sprinkled with cocoa powder.

Linguanotto’s death has also revived other theories about the origins of tiramisu, which could date back to a 17th-century Grand Duke of Siena or even a 19th-century brothel owner in Treviso. But, despite these rumours, Linguanotto’s legacy as the modern creator of tiramisu remains widely accepted and celebrated.

Today, dessert lovers around the world, take their hats off to Roberto ‘Loli’ Linguanotto, 1923 to 2024.