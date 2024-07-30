By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 30 Jul 2024 • 11:09
Left over from the hols abroad - pocketfuls of coins.
- Credit: Mateus Andre, Freepik
Currency for Cudeca, an initiative on the Costa del Sol set up by Alan and Jenny Boardman, wants your left over holiday currency.
We all have a drawer at home with coins and notes left over from foreign holidays that we are unlikely to use again before they are changed, whether Mexican Pesos, Moroccan Dirhams, or US Dollars. So, rather than clutter up our space waiting for them to become antique collector items, why not put that small change to good use and donate it to charity?
Throughout August and September, 18 sites around the Costa del Sol and interior Malaga province will be collecting your old foreign cash so eventually it can be gathered together, sorted and donated in Euro form to Cudeca, the end-of-life charity based in the Costa del Sol.
Earlier in the year, Alan and Jenny held another similar collection in just a handful of venues and managed to raise €1,377 for charity inspiring them to extend the project this time around. Now, by having a much wider catchment area, they hope to get all those extra coins and notes we will be bringing back from our summer hols this year.
Collection points:
