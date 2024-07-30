By Donna Williams • Updated: 30 Jul 2024 • 16:52 • 1 minute read

Dirk Van Duijvenbode (back centre) with tournament players Credit: Champions Café Bar

Darts enthusiasts gathered at the Champions Café Bar in Albir last week were taken aback when Dirk Van Duijvenbode, a renowned darts player, unexpectedly entered the bar during their tournament.

Famed for his wild walk-on, the World Championship quarter-finalist and former World Series Finals runner-up was happy to participate in the tournament and, of course, won every round. Unfortunately, he was unable to stay to play in the final, much to the disappointment of the organiser and fellow Dutchman Geoff Bloem, who is the current ‘man to beat’

Darts players in Albir inspired by Dirk Van Duijvenbode

The bar’s new owners, Keith and Ali, were delighted to have a celebrity in their midst, and it really added something special to a night that has been growing in popularity since it was introduced three weeks ago. Already, they have 21 regular players, made up of men and women of mixed abilities, although the standard is improving the more they practice.

So much so that they are planning to put at least one darts team together to compete in the local league that starts in September. As Ali explained, “ Darts leagues are run in a very professional way, and both the bar and the individual team players have to be registered with the Darts Association before we can join.”

In the meantime, they will continue to hold their darts tournaments on Friday nights from 7.30pm. With free entry and free tapas on offer everyone is welcome– just be sure to bring your darts and your throwing arm!

Further information can be found at the Champions Café Bar Facebook page