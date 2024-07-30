DJ Mahmut Orhan, Silencio, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 18:30 • 1 minute read

Mahmut Orhan, on stage in Germany Credit: Mahmut Orhan, Facebook official

Mahmut Orhan, DJ and producer, to play Silencio Beach, Torremolinos, Sunday August 4, a perfect chill out on a stiflingly hot August day.

Few names have emerged with as much impact as Mahmut Orhan. This talented DJ and producer stands out for his innovative approach to electronic music, combining elements of house, deep house and captivating melodies in his work. Throughout his career, Orhan has garnered a number of impressive achievements and released productions that have captured the hearts of fans around the world.

Iconic in clubs in Ibiza and Barcelona

‘Feel’ and ‘Save Me’, two tracks among the most iconic in clubs in Ibiza and Barcelona and have amassed millions of streams on platforms around the world. Infectious rhythms with emotive melodies is a distinctive signature of Mahmut Orhan’s style.

Orhan has been a frequent guest at some of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals, including Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. His live sets are known for their energy and ability to captivate the audience.

Silencio Beach, Torremolinos, Sunday August 4, 6pm. €15 entry.