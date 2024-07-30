By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 9:19

Elche tourism soars: Record hotel occupancy and Blue Flag honours. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Elche has experienced notable growth in its tourism sector during the first half of 2024.

Data from hotel establishments integrated into the Association of Tourist Companies of Elche (AETE) reveal the standout month was May, with a hotel occupancy rate of 91.25 per cent, the highest recorded for May in the historical series.

Tourist occupancy in Elche has consistently increased throughout the year compared to 2023.

Positive Trend

This positive trend is reflected in the sustained improvement of the city’s tourism indicators.

The hotel occupancy rate in May exceeded May 2023 by 5.1 percentage points and April 2024 by 5.7 points.

Sustaining Growth

To sustain this growth, improving infrastructure and transport services is a priority.

Furthermore, fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential to develop initiatives that enhance the tourist offer and improve the visitor experience.

Upward Trajectory

Tourism in Elche is on an upward trajectory, with record figures and increasing profitability.

However, to consolidate these achievements and ensure sustainable growth, addressing structural problems and continuing to innovate in the tourist offer is necessary.

With a well-planned and executed strategy, Elche has the potential to remain a leading tourist destination in the Valencian Community and Spain

Flying the Flag

The blue flag has now been officially raised at the Clot de Galvany Municipal Natural Park in Elche.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by the Councillor for the Environment, José Antonio Román.

The Blue Flag programme, administered by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), awards this distinction to beaches that meet stringent environmental standards.

Environmental Standards

These standards include water quality, environmental management, bather safety, and the services offered at the beach.

In addition to beaches, the Blue Flag program also recognises marinas and centres that promote environmental education along the coast.

The Aula del Clot de Galvany has been awarded this recognition since the creation of the Blue Centres distinction and has successfully renewed it for 2024.