By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 11:03

Elda’s free fiesta: Stellar lineup of live music. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda’s Councillor for Festivals, David Guardiola, has announced the lineup of artists set to perform during the upcoming fiestas.

The councillor highlighted that the performances, scheduled for the nights of September 7 and 8, will take place in two distinct settings, offering a variety of entertainment.

He emphasised that all concerts will be free of charge, continuing the tradition of utilising two performance spaces.

4:00.AM Finish

At the Explanada Nuevo Almafrá, festivities will run until 4:00.AM.

On September 7, the Murcian group Funambulista will headline with their “Animal Tour,” accompanied by DJ Toledo and the Mix and Noise Session.

The following night, September 8, the pop-rock band Marlon will perform with Carmen de la Fuente and DJ Fredy Vidal providing additional entertainment.

Plaza Castelar

Over at Plaza Castelar, the international cover band Big Mouthers will perform on September 7, while the tribute band d+Maná will play hits by the Mexican group Maná on September 8.

Both concerts at this venue will start at midnight.

The councillor expressed his hope that the lineup would appeal to a broad audience and encouraged the visitors and residents of Elda to enjoy the fiestas and these communal gathering spaces.