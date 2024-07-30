Foreign couple seriously injured in car fire in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Vehicle Blaze Injures Couple Badly
A middle-aged foreign couple sustained serious injuries on July 29 when their vehicle caught fire at a gas station in Torre del Mar.
The incident occurred just before 5 pm at a Repsol station located at the eastern end of Torre del Mar, near the river Seco mouth and heading towards Caleta de Vélez. The couple’s car, which ran on liquefied petroleum gas, ignited shortly after they resumed driving post-refuelling.
The man, who suffered the most severe burns, was rushed to the Regional Hospital of Málaga, while the woman, aged 48, was taken to the Comarcal de la Axarquía Hospital. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze after the vehicle, initially a fireball, rolled several metres due to a brake system failure, hitting the curb of the old N-340 road.
Emergency services, including the National Police, Local Police, Provincial Firefighters, and medical teams, responded quickly, causing temporary road closures and rerouting traffic via the seaside promenade.
