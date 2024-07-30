Fuengirola phone app alerts council

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 16:14
• 1 minute read
Councillors alerted to issues in the streets of Fuengirola by Gecor app
Credit; Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
In the first half of this year more than 400 incidents were called to the attention of Fuengirola Council via the new Gecor app.
This was the announcement this week by Fuengirola Council who are encouraging local residents to use the technology to report faults or problems in the streets of Fuengirola around the Miramar shopping centre district. Locals are able to participate in the improvement of the town by using the app to report damage by vandalism, faulty street lighting, potholes, as well as things like suggestions on how to improve signage and access for pedestrians.
Javier García Lara of Fuengirola Council has also published his own email, encouraging citizens to write to him personally with their ideas on how to make improvements in the neighbourhood. For those wishing to email in ideas, the email address is miramarsur@fuengirola.org. Over 400 incidents in the first 6 months of 2024 have been attended to by the council through alerts from local people using the Gecor app. The most common messages coming through have been regarding damages to public roads as well as cleaning issues and problems with electricity supplies.
