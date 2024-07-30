By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 18:27 • 1 minute read

Nallikari beach, Baltic Sea, Oulu, Finland. Image: Popova Valeriya / Shutterstock.com.

As of last summer, women in Helsinki can now enjoy the beach without wearing bikini tops if they choose.

Remarkably, the city implemented this change without making an official announcement, allowing residents to discover the update on their own.

City officials explained that this approach was chosen because there had been no significant complaints regarding toplessness on the beach.

Complaints typically involved full nudity, and, as a result, bikini bottoms and swim trunks are still required at Helsinki beaches.

Policy Change

Nevertheless, there appears to be an unspoken aspect to this policy change, as the authorities have remained notably silent about their progressive move.

In Finland, public acts that cause distress to others may be considered ‘sexual immorality,’ though what precisely qualifies as such is not always straightforward.

While topless sunbathing is accepted at nudist beaches, it might still be seen as inappropriate in other public settings.

This issue reflects a somewhat ambiguous area in an otherwise progressive society, known for its sauna culture.

Broader Concerns

The change is linked to broader concerns of equality. Kerttu Hynni, head of the City of Helsinki’s recreation team, acknowledged that there had been previous inquiries about this matter.

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Hynni referenced the period between 2019 and 2021 when feminist activists held topless flash mob events to push for the ban’s removal.

Helsinki has responded to these demands, aligning with the city’s commitment to equality for all residents, according to Hynni.

While this development is a positive step, the situation in other Finnish cities remains less clear.