By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 9:00

The Andalusian Institute of Youth has awarded Huercal-Overa the plaque that certifies the town as a Youth Municipality. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa /fb

Heurcal-Overa is now officially a young municipality, with the plaques to prove it.

The mayor receives the award

Domingo Fernandez, the mayor of Huercal-Overa, has just received the plaques declaring it as a young municipality.

The coordinator of the Andalusian Youth Institute (IAJ) in Almeria, Diego Martinez, awarded the certifying plaques to the mayor, Domingo Fernandez.

Fernandez was accompanied at the event by Juani Egea, the councillor for Youth, and Rocio Parra, the councillor for European Projects.

The plaque

This plaque represents the work done by the town and allows the municipality to be taken into account to receive aid and subsidies, through the Andalusian Youth Institute.

The Andalusian Government, with this qualification, intends to highlight all town councils that stand out for their drive to include and appreciate the younger sectors of their population.

Development of youth

Each year, these towns are called for grants, aimed at developing youth programmes and actions that promote specific aspects of special influence on the policies of the younger group.

Fernandez expressed his intention to “continue working hand in hand with the Andalusian Government, with a special view to the Youth programmes, adding the importance of being “able to benefit young people”.

Commitment to youth

The coordinator of the IAJ in Almería has reaffirmed the commitment of the Junta de Andalucia with Huercal-Overa, highlighting how “being a Young Municipality allows the municipality to have more possibilities when it comes to joining the many activities and aids offered by the regional administration”.

Martinez has taken this opportunity to remind the group of the advantages offered by the Young Card, aimed at people between 14 and 30 years old.