By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 18:30 • 1 minute read

House mother Monica and her team Credit: Gandia Children’s Home

For the past seventy-five years, the children’s home in Gandia has been a beacon of hope, providing a nurturing and supportive environment for disadvantaged children.

These children, ranging from 3 to 14 years old, have shown remarkable resilience, especially those with special needs who require additional care and support.

With limited government funding, the children’s home has been supported through the efforts of a registered charity, ‘It’s All About the Children’, which was set up by Bay Radio in Javea. This official charity is run by a dedicated team with the help of the local community.

One community initiative that has seen great success is the sponsorship scheme introduced four years ago. This scheme involves compassionate individuals sponsoring a child by providing them with a birthday and a Christmas gift each year, along with any necessities they might need, such as replacement trainers or a new washbag. These acts of kindness play a significant role in bringing joy into the lives of these children.

Aside from improving the living conditions, mental well-being, and nutrition of every child, the children’s home’s ultimate mission is to generate immediate and lasting changes, adding some magic and love to their childhood, and empowering them to build a brighter future.

For further information or to donate to It’s All About the Children visit the website.