Kids not exempt from peeing on beach rule

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 30 Jul 2024 • 9:20

Hopes quashed for children exemption from new Marbella anti pee-pee rule. Credit: Freepik

Hopes quashed for child-exemption from Marbellas’s new anti peeing on the beach or in the sea rule.

After much toing and froing in the Council chambers and the hearing of 25 statements from interested parties and other stakeholders, Marbella City Council has finally approved definitive new rules for the correct use of beaches.

Apart from further limiting the amount of sun loungers and hammocks that can occupy space on beaches, a measure which is expected to free up 11,500 metres of beaches, (mostly in Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Casablanca, Fontanilla, La Venus, El Pinillo, Alicate, La Víbora, Las Chapas and Cabopino), one more new ruling quietly slipped in as ‘approved’ almost unnoticed.

Toddlers not exempt from ruling

Peeing in the sea, or on the beach. Now this may be last month’s world headline maker, but it was hoped on approval of the law, that children of 5 years or under would be exempt from the new ordinance due to being too young to be expected to control their bladders to the same extent as adults. But, no. Toddlers will have to use public bathrooms like everyone else.

Up to €750 fine

A fine of up to €750 is what could face someone for deliberately urinating in the sea from next month, and while considered a misdemeanour and not a serious crime, it will be legal defined as ‘physiological evacuation in the sea or on the beach’. Quite how Local Police will enforce this new law is yet to be explained.

The Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, was accused of trying to rush through this new local ordinance by Manuel Osorio of the OSP party, while Socialist representatives from PSOE celebrated that 50% of their proposals had been accepted at the council meeting.