By Anna Ellis • Updated: 30 Jul 2024 • 17:33 • 2 minutes read

Lab-grown meat: The future of food or just a sci-fi fad. Image: Frame Stock Footage / Shutterstock.com.

It might sound like something from science fiction, but lab-grown meat, also known as cultivated or cultured meat, could become a common food option in the future.

Instead of raising animals on farms, scientists are developing this meat by growing animal cells in steel tanks.

Global Market

Experts predict that the global market for lab-grown meat could hit $25 billion by 2030, though it could grow even more.

In comparison, the overall animal meat market is expected to reach $1.7 trillion by 2032.

However, the success of lab-grown meat will depend on how well it’s accepted by consumers, a challenge seen with genetically modified foods.

UK Survey

A recent UK YouGov survey shows that while 74 per cent of Britons know about lab-grown meat, only 26 per cent say they would be likely to eat it if it were available in shops.

This is an improvement from 2012 when only 19 per cent were willing to try it.

The survey also highlights differences in acceptance based on demographics: 36 per cent of men are open to eating lab-grown meat compared to 16 per cent of women.

Younger people are more receptive, with 36 per cent of 18-24 year olds willing to try it, versus 18 per cent of those over 65.

Meat Lovers

Among meat lovers, 29 per cent are interested in lab-grown meat.

Interestingly, 10 per cent of people who don’t eat meat are open to trying meat that doesn’t involve killing animals.

Human Meat

While only a tiny portion of the public thinks that lab-grown human meat should be allowed, a not inconsiderable number admits a curiosity about how we taste.

Asked whether they would try lab-grown human meat if it were legally allowed and commercially available, 20 per cent of Britons say they would.

Men are again more interested in indulging in some pseudo-cannibalism than women (25 per cent vs 15 per cent), and young people are more willing to try human meat than their elders (26 per cent of 18-24 year-olds compared to 14 per cent of those over 65).

Ongoing Debates

However, there are ongoing debates about whether lab-grown meat fits with religious or vegan beliefs.

Currently, only parts of the US, Israel, and Singapore have approved the production of lab-grown meat, while Italy and some US states like Florida and Alabama have banned it.