Malaga Marina project to rival Banus

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 14:58 • 1 minute read

Bold Malaga Marina plan to rival Puerto Banus with enormous music auditorium Credit: Igy Marinas

A Marina project that aims to reproduce success of Puerto Banús in Malaga, close to receiving official go ahead.

The bold and long-awaited new San Andres 1,000-berth sports marina project is nearing approval, delayed especially in part to the proposal including an ambitious plan for a massive music auditorium. According to the Port Authority in Malaga, studies for the licence application are in their final stages before the go-ahead is given to begin construction.

Confident works to begin 2025

The project which will need an initial investment of €44 million to get off the ground, now depends on Malaga Council and how quickly they can process the application, but investors are quietly confident that works will commence at the beginning of 2025.

Permission for the redevelopment of the area of San Andrés marina was granted in 2023 by the Board of Directors of Malaga Port to the principal investors in the project, Al Alfia, linked to the Royal Family of Qatar, Igy Marinas and Ocean Capital Partners.

Big-spending, high-profile clients

One of the attractions of this particular marina is that its 506 moorings are located just a short walk from Maria Zambrano train station. Of these, 2 will be for 50-metre vessels, 5 of 30 metres, and 9 of 25 metres, with which they hope to attract big-spending, high-profile clients. And like Puerto Banús, the promotors of this project hope to woo big name, prestigious brands to open up stores and nightclubs and restaurants that will rival the hip Marbella harbour attraction.