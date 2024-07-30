Mediterranean Corridor progress: Major investment and high-speed links

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 17:55 • 2 minutes read

Major progress on Mediterranean Corridor Image: Shutterstock/ voyageur8

THE Mediterranean Corridor, a major transport project in Spain, is making significant headway, with 80 per cent of the planned segments now under construction. Stretching from Algeciras to the French border, this critical infrastructure is moving forward despite calls from business leaders for faster progress.

High-Speed Connections to Valencia and Almería by 2026-2027

By 2026-2027, the Region of Murcia is set to enjoy high-speed connections with Valencia and potentially Almería. The travel time between Murcia and Valencia is expected to be between 60 and 75 minutes. This week, the Spanish government gave the green light for Adif to bid on the construction of tracks and electrification for the La Encina-Alicante stretch, a vital route for freight. The project, which involves a €183 million investment, will include the installation of a third rail and new track configurations to accommodate 750-meter-long trains.

Government Greenlights €183 Million Freight Route Upgrade

The Ministry of Transport emphasises that these updates are crucial for the Mediterranean Corridor’s development and for boosting freight transport. However, regional business leaders are concerned about the lack of a dedicated freight line between Murcia and Monforte, noting that it will share tracks with passenger trains to both Alicante and Almería.

Projected Full Completion of Corridor by 2030

The full completion of the Mediterranean Corridor is projected for 2030. In the meantime, significant improvements are anticipated in the next two years, with increased international gauge track and better connectivity for both passengers and freight in the Region of Murcia.

Benefits for the Region of Murcia

The ongoing development of the Mediterranean Corridor promises transformative benefits for the Region of Murcia, significantly enhancing both economic and logistical aspects of the area.

1. Boosted Regional Connectivity:

By 2026-2027, the Region of Murcia will experience a substantial improvement in connectivity with key cities such as Valencia and potentially Almería. The anticipated travel time between Murcia and Valencia—between 60 and 75 minutes—will streamline commutes and facilitate smoother business interactions, contributing to the region’s economic growth.

2. Enhanced Freight Efficiency:

The Mediterranean Corridor‘s upgrade includes a crucial investment in the La Encina-Alicante stretch, amounting to €183 million. This project will see the installation of a third rail and new track configurations, designed to accommodate 750-meter-long trains. These enhancements are set to significantly boost freight transport efficiency, benefiting local industries and supply chains by reducing transit times and improving cargo capacity.

3. Economic Development:

Improved rail infrastructure will attract new businesses and encourage existing ones to expand, promoting economic development in the Region of Murcia. The faster and more reliable transport links are expected to increase regional trade and investment, creating job opportunities and stimulating local economic activities.

4. Better Integration with National and International Networks:

The Mediterranean Corridor will integrate Murcia more effectively into national and international transport networks. This enhanced integration will facilitate smoother trade routes and open new markets for regional products, positioning Murcia as a strategic hub in Spain’s transport infrastructure.

