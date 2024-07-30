By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 30 Jul 2024 • 13:54

Michael Douglas received the Master of Cinema award from the Queen of Spain at the Atlantida FIlm Festival in Mallorca Credit: The Film Festival Agency/fb

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas accepted the honorary Masters of Cinema award at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest on July 28. Presented by Queen Letizia, the accolade marked a highlight in a career filled with iconic roles.

The star, known for his roles in films such as Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, has made Mallorca his idyllic retreat. He owns a sprawling 100-hectare estate in Valldemossa.

Douglas opened up about his decision to slow down his career and embrace a “semi-retirement.” Having fallen in love with the Spanish lifestyle, he plans to spend at least half the year on the island, enjoying the tranquility that contrasts sharply with the political climate in his home country.

Michael Douglas feels the US could learn from European political systems

Expressing deep concern over the current state of American politics, Douglas criticised the increasingly polarised environment and the excessive length of election cycles.

His stunning estate, S’Estaca, offers the perfect escape from the pressures of fame and the complexities of the political world. As he contemplates his future, Douglas hinted at a possible return to acting, but only for truly exceptional projects.

Over 100 exclusive premieres

The Atlantida Film Festival 2024 showcased some of the most brave and provocative work in film, from the big winners at Berlin, Cannes, and Sundance that are landing in Spain for the first time to groundbreaking debuts from fresh, new film-makers.





