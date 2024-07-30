By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 20:54 • 1 minute read

The reenactment is considered the highlight of the festivities Credit: villajoyosa.com

On the morning of July 28, over 4000 festival participants took part in the Landing, which is considered the most significant event of the Moors and Christians festivities in La Villajoyosa.

Held on the central beach, the event featured 25 Saracen boats that put on a spectacular show of pyrotechnics, lights, and sound. This reenactment is a powerful representation of the historical events that form the foundation of the patron saint festivities, specifically the Barbary attack of 1538, which led to Santa Marta being named the town’s patron saint.

Moors and Christians landing began at 5am in La Villajoyosa

The reenactment began at 5.00am, when the Christian forces made their way down to the central beach along the Costera de la Mar, prompted by the sounding of the alarm. About an hour later, the Emissary of the Moorish King, Miguel Lloret Perez, landed on the shore aboard a rowing lute, demanding the Christians’ surrender.

As tensions escalated and it became evident that the Christians would not yield, the situation intensified, leading to a heated battle. Both sides engaged in hand-to-hand combat, with the Christians strategically positioned in their camp, ready to face the incoming Moorish forces.

The central beach has become the epicentre of the festivities, hosting unique events such as the Smuggler Embassy and the Allijo of Smugglers and Corsair Pirates. These traditions, unique to the festival, add a special charm to the celebrations.