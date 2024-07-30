Murcia in Paris: Regional athletes at the 2024 Olympics

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 20:20 • 1 minute read

Murcia's Olympians Shine in Paris Image: Facebook/Carlos Alcaraz

AT the Paris 2024 Olympics, five athletes from the Murcia region will be competing for glory. Among the 10,500 participants from around the world, these Murcia representatives include Carlos Alcaraz in tennis, Eva Navarro in women’s football, Laura Gil in basketball, María Xiao in table tennis, and Miguel Ángel López in athletics.

Carlos Alcaraz: From Wimbledon Triumph to Olympic Gold Chase

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his Wimbledon victory, will compete in both singles and doubles tennis. He aims to add an Olympic medal to his list of achievements, with the finals scheduled for August 3 and 4.

Eva Navarro: Olympic Debut on the Back of World Cup Success

Eva Navarro, who recently joined Real Madrid, will make her Olympic debut with the Spanish women’s football team. Her participation comes on the back of Spain’s recent World Cup triumph.

Laura Gil: Murcia’s Star Powering Spain’s Basketball Dream

Laura Gil from Santo Ángel will represent Spain in women’s basketball. Miguel Ángel López, a 36-year-old athlete from Llano de Brujas, will compete in the new mixed relay walking event, covering a marathon distance of 42 kilometres.

María Xiao: Table Tennis Champion Eyes Olympic Glory

María Xiao, renowned as Spain’s top table tennis player, has been a Murcia resident for ten years. She has an impressive record with UCAM TM Cartagena, including three national championships.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics unfold, the athletes from Murcia are already making a remarkable impact on the global stage. Each competitor, from Carlos Alcaraz’s dynamic performances in tennis to María Xiao’s impressive play in table tennis, has showcased their extraordinary talent and determination. With the games in full swing, these athletes are not only advancing their personal quests for glory but also proudly representing their region on the world’s grandest stage. The world watches with anticipation as Murcia’s finest carve their names into Olympic history, embodying the spirit and resilience that make their home region proud.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here