By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 7:30

Neptuno celebrates 20 years with a fresh new look Credit: Neptuno /fb

Neptuno Beach Bar, in Mojacar Playa, has just celebrated its 20th anniversary in a refreshing way.

Two decades

20 years ago Fran Andreu took over the reins of Neptuno Beach Bar, on the Mojacar Playa, and has since firmly placed it on the map, defined by its passion for Mediterranean Gastronomy.

Rebrand

To celebrate, Andreu decided Neptuno, and its family, needed a refreshing rebrand to truly represent what they have become.

The new image, intended to elevate the entire experience of the beach bar, includes a new logo and new uniforms for the team.

As stated by the establishment, “We have mixed the elegance and authenticity of our natural environment”.

Iconic trident remains

Neptuno’s new make-over has kept the previous, iconic emblem of the trident, which is a “symbol of their seafood specialities”, according to the beach bar.

Now, however, the symbol is “accompanied by an aesthetic that captures the essence of the landscape around us”, as said by Neptuno.

This rebranding, in celebration of two decades of history and to mark the beginning of a new chapter, encompasses the beach bars vibe, where the “summer never ends”, reflected through fresh, bright, summery colours.