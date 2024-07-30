By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 7:30
Neptuno celebrates 20 years with a fresh new look
Credit: Neptuno /fb
Neptuno Beach Bar, in Mojacar Playa, has just celebrated its 20th anniversary in a refreshing way.
20 years ago Fran Andreu took over the reins of Neptuno Beach Bar, on the Mojacar Playa, and has since firmly placed it on the map, defined by its passion for Mediterranean Gastronomy.
To celebrate, Andreu decided Neptuno, and its family, needed a refreshing rebrand to truly represent what they have become.
The new image, intended to elevate the entire experience of the beach bar, includes a new logo and new uniforms for the team.
As stated by the establishment, “We have mixed the elegance and authenticity of our natural environment”.
Neptuno’s new make-over has kept the previous, iconic emblem of the trident, which is a “symbol of their seafood specialities”, according to the beach bar.
Now, however, the symbol is “accompanied by an aesthetic that captures the essence of the landscape around us”, as said by Neptuno.
This rebranding, in celebration of two decades of history and to mark the beginning of a new chapter, encompasses the beach bars vibe, where the “summer never ends”, reflected through fresh, bright, summery colours.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.