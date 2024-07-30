By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 13:26

Orihuela: Rock out with The Desperados and Rock City. Image: Desperados - Eagles Tribute / Facebook.

The Desperados, Costa Blanca’s authentic Eagles tribute band, will be performing live on Wednesday, September 18 at 7:00 PM.

Catch them at Restaurante Los Cucalos, located at Avenida de Montezenia 1, Orihuela Costa, 03189 Alicante.

Enjoy singing along to classic Eagles hits such as “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Desperado,” and “New Kid in Town.”

The Eagles

The Eagles, an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1971, achieved significant success in the 1970s.

They have five number-one singles, six number-one albums, six Grammy Awards, and five American Music Awards.

With over 200 million records sold worldwide, including 100 million in the US, the Eagles are one of the best-selling bands of all time.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and were ranked number 75 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.”

Tickets

Tickets for the event are priced at €10 for general admission.

Dinner and drinks can be purchased at the venue.

For €18, enjoy a three-course menu featuring starters like scrambled eggs with asparagus and mushrooms, ham croquettes, or Russian salad.

Main courses include pork loin in pepper sauce, chicken paella, or grilled hake, followed by dessert and coffee.

Please note that tickets and table reservations are only available through the website: rewindspain.es, not directly through the venue.

Born to be Wild

Attention rock fans!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of Classic Rock, brought to you by First Music Management.

Featuring Rock City and Thomas Vikstrom, known for his performance in the Nostradamus Rock Opera, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer.

Join the fun at El Capitan Sports Center on August 15 at 6:00 PM.

Enjoy live renditions of hits by legendary bands such as Van Halen, Thin Lizzy, Journey, Queen, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, and many more.

Admission is free!

To ensure you don’t miss out, reserve your spot and book a table by calling (+34) 603235688 or visiting El Capitan at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.