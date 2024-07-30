By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 14:52
• 1 minute read
Party with Toto’s Wonder: Premier tribute to Toto and Stevie Wonder. Image: Toto's Wonder / Facebook
Café Bar El Paso is excited to present Toto’s Wonder, the premier Toto/Stevie Wonder tribute band on the Costa Blanca!
This international band from Torrevieja will perform the greatest hits of Stevie Wonder and Toto.
Stevie Wonder, who emerged as a musical prodigy in the early 1960s, has produced numerous dance hits, love songs, and insightful commentaries on societal issues.
Expect to hear favourites like “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “I Was Made to Love Her,” “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” and “Superwoman.”
Toto, an American pop-rock band formed in 1977, is known for its eclectic mix of pop, rock, soul, funk, hard rock, R&B, blues, and jazz.
The band’s name, inspired by the Latin phrase “in toto,” signifies their diverse musical influences.
Enjoy their popular tracks such as “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line,” and “Gift with the Golden Gun.”
This unforgettable tribute performance will take place on August 31 at Café Bar El Paso, located at Calle Apolo 102, Torrevieja.
For more information, contact El Paso at (+34) 641 32 55 03 or by email elpasocafeteriabar@gmail.com.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
