Pink Floyd vs Bon Jovi, Mijas Pueblo

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 19:16 • 1 minute read

The Floyd and Bon Jovi together on the same bill. Credit: Wikipedia

Great night coming up at the Auditorium in Mijas Pueblo for Rock fans, and a perfect way to end a hot summer’s night.

It will be a grand night as Sunday August 4 sees a double-header with 2 tributes to two of the greatest Rock bands in history. As part of the Legends tribute festival, a magical, heady 3.5-hour-long journey through the repertoires of Pink Floyd and Bon Jovi.

Comfortably Numb on Bad Medicine

A show that will take you on an unforgettable musical journey with Gilmour, Waters, Mason and Write and timeless classics like Comfortably Numb, Another Brick in the Wall and Money. Then, after a brief break, straight into irresistible hairspray-rocking sing-a-longs with You Give Love a Bad Name, Livin’ On a Prayer, It’s My Life and Bad Medicine of Mr Bon Jovi and Co.

This one looks like it will sell out, so make sure you get tickets in advance. The show at Auditorio Municipal Miguel González Berral in Mijas Pueblo, begins at 8pm on Sunday August 4. Tickets are €20.