Pink Floyd vs Bon Jovi, Mijas Pueblo

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 19:16
• 1 minute read
The Floyd and Bon Jovi together on the same bill.
Credit: Wikipedia
Great night coming up at the Auditorium in Mijas Pueblo for Rock fans, and a perfect way to end a hot summer’s night.
It will be a grand night as Sunday August 4 sees a double-header with 2 tributes to two of the greatest Rock bands in history. As part of the Legends tribute festival, a magical, heady 3.5-hour-long journey through the repertoires of Pink Floyd and Bon Jovi.
A show that will take you on an unforgettable musical journey with Gilmour, Waters, Mason and Write and timeless classics like Comfortably Numb, Another Brick in the Wall and Money. Then, after a brief break, straight into irresistible hairspray-rocking sing-a-longs with You Give Love a Bad Name, Livin’ On a Prayer, It’s My Life and Bad Medicine of Mr Bon Jovi and Co.
This one looks like it will sell out, so make sure you get tickets in advance. The show at Auditorio Municipal Miguel González Berral in Mijas Pueblo, begins at 8pm on Sunday August 4. Tickets are €20.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.