Portable Desalination Plant to Aid Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 19:19 • 1 minute read

Axarquía Gets Portable Water Solution Image: Facebook/ Juan Serralvo Negrete

THE Axarquía region is hopeful as it prepares for the installation of a new portable desalination plant, a key part of the Andalucian government’s strategy to tackle the ongoing drought. This announcement was made by Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta de Andalucía, during a recent parliamentary session.

Announcement by Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta de Andalucía

Jorge Martín, President of the Axarquía region, stated that the portable desalination plant, expected to be operational within a year, will provide between 4 and 5 hectometres of water. This amount will be sufficient to support around 40,000 residents in a region with a total population of 250,000.

Installation Details: Near the Sea and Connected to El Trapiche

The plant will be installed near the sea and will be connected to a water treatment facility in El Trapiche. Additionally, a floating intake system is being set up in the La Viñuela reservoir to draw water even when levels are low.

Future Plans: Permanent Desalination Facility in Review

Unlike the temporary portable desalination plant, a permanent desalination facility is also in the works, with three proposals currently under review. However, there is no set timeline for its completion. Martín criticized the central government for its slow response to the drought, contrasting it with the Andalucian government’s proactive measures.

The introduction of the portable desalination plant is set to significantly improve water availability for the Axarquía region, offering immediate relief amid ongoing drought conditions. By providing a crucial water supply for around 40,000 residents, the plant will bolster the region’s resilience and support local communities. This initiative not only addresses the urgent need for water but also demonstrates a proactive approach to safeguarding the area’s future against further water shortages.

For more Axarquia news and events click here