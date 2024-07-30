By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 17:30 • 1 minute read

(L to R) Founders: Lindsay Gunning, Natalie Gray, Helen Hookway, David Stringer Credit: Natalie Gray

Benidorm is about to welcome a new private school that offers high-quality British education to international students on the Mediterranean coast, catering to ages 6 to 12.

With the founders all being experienced educators, they are on a mission to create a safe and secure environment at Oakwood British School where children can learn and flourish as individuals. Recognising that high staff turnover is a big issue in the private education sector in Spain, they are equally passionate about providing a pleasurable work environment where teachers are valued.

Private school with a British education focus

In contrast to many other private institutions prioritising profits, the school is driven by a single powerful word that guides all of its decisions: ‘education’. As Natalie Gray, one of the founders, said, “It’s been a really long journey, and we are excited to open and provide the children with the education they deserve.”

Residing on the outskirts of Benidorm in a stunning natural setting, the school is set to open its doors in September, in time for a brand new school year. While it welcomes children from across Costa Blanca North, places are limited as each class will have no more than 20 children. In this way the teachers are able to provide a more personalised educational experience.

For further information, including how to enquire about admissions, visit their website.