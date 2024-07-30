Trending:

Punk Rock Killer Rockets Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 1:26

Killer Rockets rocking the house, Groove Bar

Best punk band you are ever likely to see on the Costa del Sol, the Killer Rockets, play The Groove Bar, Fuengirola Friday August 2.

For a raucous night of noise and rock, this Friday August 2, the best punk rock band, and most fun, in the area will be paying a visit to The Groove Bar at the port, Fuengirola. There will be a lot of familiar noisy tunes and sweaty dancing as the Killer Rockets attempt to take the roof off at this one-of-a-kind Fuengirola venue.

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Among the more familiar songs on their setlist you can expect Killing in the Name, Friday I’m in Love, My chemical Romance’s I don’t Love You, Where is my Mind, Should I Stay or Should I Go, and Enjoy the Silence. There may even be the odd Elvis tune in there somewhere. Overflowing with energy, this is without a doubt one of the gigs of the week. The Killer Rockets will be on stage at the Groove Bar in Fuengirola at 11pm.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Adam Woodward

