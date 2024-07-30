Punk Rock Killer Rockets Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 1:26
Killer Rockets rocking the house, Groove Bar
Credit: Killer Rockets Facebook
Best punk band you are ever likely to see on the Costa del Sol, the Killer Rockets, play The Groove Bar, Fuengirola Friday August 2.
For a raucous night of noise and rock, this Friday August 2, the best punk rock band, and most fun, in the area will be paying a visit to The Groove Bar at the port, Fuengirola. There will be a lot of familiar noisy tunes and sweaty dancing as the Killer Rockets attempt to take the roof off at this one-of-a-kind Fuengirola venue.
Among the more familiar songs on their setlist you can expect Killing in the Name, Friday I’m in Love, My chemical Romance’s I don’t Love You, Where is my Mind, Should I Stay or Should I Go, and Enjoy the Silence. There may even be the odd Elvis tune in there somewhere. Overflowing with energy, this is without a doubt one of the gigs of the week. The Killer Rockets will be on stage at the Groove Bar in Fuengirola at 11pm.
