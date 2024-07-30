By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 8:25
Tom Jones, 84, is taking centre stage in Almeria City on August 4
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The highly anticipated arrival of Tom Jones in the province’s capital is finally happening, this weekend, Sunday.
On August 4, the Ferial Concert Hall in Almeria City will open its doors to the ‘Tiger of Wales’.
Sir Tom Jones has been singing and performing for a remarkable six decades, and shows no signs of stopping as he approaches Almeria to give it his all once again, at the age of 84.
Jones remains to be considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists in history,
selling over 100 million records.
The esteemed artist will be on stage at the Ferial Concert Hall on Sunday, August 4, at 10:30 pm, with doors opening at 8:30 pm.
This is a highly anticipated event for fans of the Welsh in this province, as he continues to captivate his audiences and maintain worldwide popularity with his timeless discography of hit songs.
Genius describes Sir Jones as “With a career spanning over fifty years, Tom Jones is one of the mainstays of modern music.”
Anticipations are high, but so are expectations, as he is an international artist with thousands of fans.
Tom Jones, a well-established artist on stage and well-known for his performance to be full of sensuality, usually wearing tight jeans and an open shirt, a 60s style he set.
The first single he released was Chills And Fever, recorded in 1960, however, his success came in 1964 with the song It’s Not Unusual.
That same year, he recorded the song Thunderball for the James Bond film Operation Thunderball, then released his first album, entitled Chills and Fever, in 1965.
Since that time, Jones has had an impressive career history, including; two series of television variety shows, recorded over forty studio albums, and been a staple act in Las Vegas.
In 1983, when Michael Jackson and his sister, Layota, showed up to his mansion in Bel Air, Tom Jones recounts in his autobiography that Michael was looking at pictures of Jones with The Beatles, Elvis and Frank Sinatra.
Michael snapped, saying, “Tom. You’ve had a great career.” The Tiger corrected him, saying, “I’m having a great career.”
Share this story
