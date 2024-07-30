Summer’s evening art & luxury

By Adam Woodward •
One of many carefully selected art stalls at the summer Market.
Something different, at a slower, chilled-out pace for Thursdays with a touch of exclusivity.
The Champagne Lifestyle showcase of exceptional talent and craft at the Summer Market at Kempinski, Estepona. A delicious, and sometimes quirky, selection of 100% original and irresistible creations to peruse, buy, wear, love or gift. If you’re looking for that very special, and ultimately original, present for someone, or just a treat for yourself, this could be just the ticket.
There are over 50 artisans and designers collaborating on the project, some are weekly features and showing their creations, some are just participating temporarily such as last week when landscape artist Gintarras Meskauskas was action painting masterpieces while visitors watched.
The Stalls include works by Gemstonz Silver crafting original silver jewellery for men and women, exclusive artisanal summer wear and accessories from Mucholarala Fashion; The Water Art Studio selling resin art and crafts; Castle fragrances & candles; Angel clothing, Marbella; Betina Martínez Fashion; the popular Chilani natural skincare products; art by Victoria Makin; and the Champagne Lifestyle brand selling crystal-embellished t-shirts and caps.
Whether out for a stroll and a browse, or looking for something unique and special to take home, there is a summer’s evening at a different pace with a touch of exclusivity and originality, this unique Summer evening market can be found overlooking the tranquility of the Mediterranean in the lush and salubrious gardens of the Kempinski Bahia Hotel, Estepona.
