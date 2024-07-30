By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 17:27 • 2 minutes read

Sun, sand, and sold out: Alicante shines in Spain's coastal rental boom. Image: Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock.com

For August 2024, the coastal rental market in Spain is experiencing strong demand, with an impressive overall occupancy rate of 84.9 per cent.

This figure is based on tourist homes within 15 kilometres of a beach and marks a slight increase from last year’s 84.3 per cent.

This data, provided by Rentalia, the idealista holiday platform, sheds light on how different coastal regions, including Alicante, are faring in the competitive rental market.

Good Performance

Alicante’s coast is performing well, with 85.4 per cent of its tourist homes already reserved for August.

This places it on par with Murcia, reflecting a high level of interest and booking activity in this popular coastal destination.

The top-performing region is Mallorca, boasting a near-total occupancy rate of 99.7 per cent for the month.

Other high-demand areas include Menorca (93.2 per cent), Asturias (90.8 per cent), Malaga (89.2 per cent), and Lanzarote (88.8 per cent).

Following Alicante, the coast of Cadiz has 88.3 per cent occupancy,

Almeria is at 86.9 per cent, Barcelona at 86.7 per cent, and Cantabria and Girona are both at 86.3 per cent.

Competitive Field

Alicante stands strong in this competitive field, with a slightly higher occupancy rate than the national average.

For those seeking spontaneous beach getaways, the coast of Huelva is the most open, with an occupancy rate of 60.7 per cent, followed by Tenerife at 69 per cent and Valencia at 75.3 per cent.

These destinations present opportunities for travellers looking for a late summer escape.

Prioritising Amenities

According to the Rentalia study, travellers continue to prioritise certain amenities, with air conditioning and swimming pools being highly sought after.

Air conditioning units are already booked in 86.9 per cent of holiday homes, while 84.8 per cent of rentals with swimming pools have been reserved.

For those preferring inland escapes, rural houses across Spain are seeing even higher demand, with 90.5 per cent booked for August.

Noteworthy trends include a significant rise in occupancy on the coast of Huelva, which has surged from 44.6 per cent last August to 60.7 per cent this year.

Similarly, Cadiz, A Coruña, Fuerteventura, and Cantabria have also seen increases.

Conversely, Menorca has experienced the largest decline, with occupancy dropping from 97.3 per cent to 93.2 per cent, followed by Tenerife and Tarragona.

Expert Insight

Almudena Ucha, director of Rentalia, comments: “The slight increase in the occupancy rate reflects the sector’s stability despite various challenges. It highlights that tourist accommodation remains a top choice for beachgoers.”