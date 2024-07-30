By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 8:30
Macenas Resort has been running Blue Nights since July 1
Credit: Macenas Resort /fb
The Blue Nights events are providing magical experiences of art, history, music, gastronomy and fashion.
The Blue Nights are hosted at Macenas Beach Resort, looking over the Mediterranean Sea.
The Blue Nights started on July 1 – continuing to run through August – and have proven a success, with the organisers telling La Voz, “We have been surprised by the great turnout we have had at the first four Blue Nights in July”.
According to the resort Between 150 and 200 people, of all ages, who have come from different parts of the region, such as Mojacar, Garrucha or Carboneras, to let themselves be carried away by what we have offered on each evening .”
The proof is in the pudding, or the reviews. Attendees of the previous Blue Nights have said they are “very surprised by the surroundings: the views, the architecture and the live music.” as stated by the organisers, adding that “They also tell us that they really like how comfortable it is and how carefully everything is thought out”.
There has been a variety of events on offer so far, including art and photography nights, as well as film nights catered to younger and family audiences.
The first of August’s events will be on Thursday 1, with a theatre night – where you can enjoy a play performed by Mar Segura – and a theatre workshop taught by the playwright, starting at 6 pm.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
