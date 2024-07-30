By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 21:18 • 1 minute read

President Carole Saunders (front centre) with fellow Lions Credit: Carole Saunders

The Calpe and Benissa Lions have now closed for the summer, having raised an impressive €20,000 for local charities, including Maite Boronat Day Centre, the Cruz Roja and Caritas Calpe and Benissa.

To mark the occasion, they received a visit from the retiring Governor Tania Enriquez and fellow Lions from some of the other Clubs.

For those unfamiliar with the Calpe and Benissa Lions, they are part of the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), a wider international organisation with a membership of more than 1.3 million and a global reach that spans 202 countries. Established in 1917, they work together to provide donations in the form of grants to give financial assistance to support large-scale humanitarian projects.

The Calpe and Benissa Lions Club have a charity shop

The Calpe and Benissa Lions were founded in 2007, and even before their official charter, they were granted funding from the LCIF to ease the plight of those most affected by the Gota Fria of that same year.

The Calpe and Benissa Lions also conduct extensive fundraising activities and social events of their own. This includes their charity ‘emporium’ located on Calle Pintor Sorrolla in Calpe. While closed until September 2, the regular opening hours are 10.00am to 1.00pm Monday through Saturday.

If anyone would like further information on the Calpe and Benissa Lions Club, please contact President Carole Saunders at 639 637 520.