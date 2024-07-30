The Hague may have to fine the Dutch PM for refusing to leave his office

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 19:24 • 1 minute read

Parliamentary building, Binnenhof Credit: Nanda Sluijsmans, Flickr

The Hague may have to fine the Dutch PM Dick Schoof if he doesn´t move office; the mayor warns about the high risk of fire in the parliamentary building.

The Hague´s mayor Jan van Zanen stated that if the Prime Minister and his civil service team fail to evacuate the building by the last week of August, a fine of € 100,000 a week will be imposed due to a fire risk.

Risk of fire

The local fire brigade have been warning about the risk of fire in the Binnenhof parliamentary complex since 2015. The brigade´s latest report revealed that the risk of fire is now “unacceptable.”

Last year, Jan van Zanen permitted the MPs and senators to stay in the building until the end of July 2024. Despite the majority relocating to a temporary accommodation several years ago, PM Dick Schoof and his closest employees are still working in the Torentje.

The Prime Minister expressed his intent to stay in the complex until the end of the year. The urgently required renovation of the building will cost a minimum of €2 billion and will not be ready until at least 2028.

Still here

According to the state property service, Dick Schoof and his ministerial team are unable to move due to computer security issues, protecting the special system “used to store state secrets.” Cyber security specialist Ronald Prins explained to the Press that the Ministry´s new temporary location is not secure enough; “you need to invest heavily. That would cost millions.”

According to Prins, it would be more reasonable for General Affairs to move to the complex of the general intelligence service AIVD in Zoetermeer, where there is enough space and a system to protect State secrets already in place. “You need complicated networks for that, which not everyone can access. You have to create huge shielded spaces.”

The Hague´s mayor stated that while he understands the PM´s “fear of cyber security break-ins,” “the physical safety of people working in the Binnenhof always has priority.”