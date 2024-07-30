By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 8:00

The circus came to Mojacar! Credit: EWN

The circus came to Mojacar on Sunday, July 28, and took its residents back to the 1920s.

I’m Coming Flying

Starting at 9:30 pm, the Kanbahiota Troupe, a four-person circus group, gave a spectacular show entitled, “I’m Coming Flying”, on the Paseo del Mediterraneo right in front of the Pueblo Indalo.

Set in the 1920s, dressed in plain white tees, suspenders, dungarees, peaked caps and some groomed moustaches, these four gymnasts took to the flying trapeze to portray the story.

Flying trapeze number

As described by the organisers, the show displays “four characters performing the great flying trapeze number, but not before overcoming an endless number of problems, blows and failed attempts.”

Music and laughter

The problems and blows referenced consisted of getting trapped in ladders, falling from atop the platform, crashing into one another and more. It was a truly entertaining slap-stick acrobatic show.

Accompanying their performance was an array of musical numbers to take you back to the ‘20s, consisting of classic circus melodies and the odd Star Wars jazz songs, which were somehow still fitting to the evening.

“The spectacular nature of a flying trapeze”, as described by the organisers, adding that “combined with acrobatics and a large dose of humour” allows these entertainers to captivate their audiences.

The audience was most certainly captivated, with all seats filled and more on-lookers spilling across the promenade; every slip and fall and crash from the acrobats was followed by a howling laugh from the kids, and every successful display of athleticism was met with resounding applause.

Kanbahiota Troupe

The Kanbahiota Troupe is a circus group dedicated to entertainment and social transformation, as stated on their site, “Art is more than just a show, the circus and laughter are our weapons of social transformation.”