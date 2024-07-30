Unforgettable moments at Santiago y Santa Ana 2024 Fair

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 18:46 • 1 minute read

Unforgettable Fair, Storms and All Images: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

THE Feria & Fiestas of Santiago y Santa Ana 2024 took place from July 24 to July 28 at the Velez-Malaga Far Grounds, delighting attendees with a variety of activities.

Opening Night Shines with Paseo de la Feria and Lighting Ceremony

The event began with the inauguration of the Paseo de la Feria and the lighting ceremony on July 24 at 10:00 pm. Over the five days, the fair offered something for everyone, equestrian events, a performance by the traditional Spanish singer Óscar Calderón, a concert by El Cañejo, and much more. Thursday, July 25, featured reduced prices on attractions for Children’s Day.

Unexpected Summer Storm Causes Damage

However, the festivities were briefly interrupted by a weather incident on July 29. A sudden warm burst of air, accompanied by strong winds from a summer storm, caused some destruction in the Torre del Mar fairground. Fortunately, there were no injuries, as the incident occurred at around 5:00 am when the area was empty. The storm also caused a wall to collapse at IES Joaquín Lobato school.

Community Resilience Ensures Unforgettable Memories at Feria y Fiestas 2024

Despite this, the Feria remained a memorable event for locals and visitors, who enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere, food stalls, games, and rides. The fairground was filled with laughter and music, creating a lively celebration that made the Feria y Fiestas de Santiago y Santa Ana 2024 an unforgettable success.

For more Axarquia news and events click here