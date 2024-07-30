By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 19:12 • 1 minute read

The firework display from Virgen de las Nieves 2023 Credit: Amparo Soria Bonet

For the residents of Calpe, August is a very special month as it marks the celebration of their patron saint, the Virgen de las Nieves.

This year, the festivities will take place between August 1 and 11, during which time Calpe will become a town illuminated with fireworks and tainted with the smell of gunpowder.

The festival’s origin dates back to 1940, and it is steeped in tradition, culture, and art. The main symbols of the festival are the queens, king, and their courts, which are made up of four generations: children, juniors, adults, and elders.

Virgen de las Nieves Fiesta in Calpe includes lots of fireworks!

Each day between August 1 and 6 is dedicated to a theme with an associated full timetable of events, covering Youth Day, Children’s Day, Night for the Groups, Offering of Flowers, Day of Virgen de las Nieves, and Day of San Salvador. Also, between August 6 and 12, the Fiesta’s bull-running will take place.

Some of the highlights include foam parties for children, mobile discos, a musical parade, large firework displays, orchestras and live music, a giant paella, aquatic fireworks and street processions.

The grand finale of the fiesta is a large fancy dress party on August 11 at 8.00pm which passes through the town from the Calle Benissa to the Plaza Colon.

Details of the full programme can be found at this website.