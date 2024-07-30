Water troughs for wild boars and goats

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 16:31 • 1 minute read

Refreshing new drinking hole for boars to hang out at. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento Alhaurín de la Torre

Wild Boars in the foothills around Alhaurín de la Torre have been treated this week to new water troughs in the hope they will kept out of town.

The issue of increasing numbers of wild boars, and particularly that they are tending to descend from their mountain habitats and into towns, had not escaped the attention of councillors from Alhaurín de la Torre’s Town Hall.

One of the issues causing this phenomena has been the drought as families of boars, or ‘Sounders of Boars’, as they are collectively known, search refreshment from parks and gardens in the Guardalhorce Valley town. To address the issue, the council has decided to install water troughs in the forest for the wild hogs and other fauna facilitating their access to water and dissuading them from entering town.

Waters supplies run short in summer months

Wild boar, foxes and mountain goats all form part of the natural landscape in the forest over Alhaurin, but when natural water supplies run short in the summer months, these animals have little choice but to extend their search. The boars, particularly, raise concerns as they can be fiercely defensive of their young and may react to any sense of a threat. They have been known to have been part of the cause of some traffic accidents as well.

The water troughs work using a cistern that operates similar to one in a bathroom – as an internal buoy lowers with the water level, it refills the trough so as not to waste precious water supplies. In addition, the toughs have a small ramp to facilitate access by smaller creatures.