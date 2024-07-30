White-dress cocktail night for Cudeca at Boho, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 0:35

All-white party charity event for Cudeca at Boho Marbella Credit: Sergei Bachlakov, Shutterstock

White Cocktail night all dressed in white, at Boho Club Marbella, a fundraiser for Cudeca, the palliative care cancer charity, August 14.

Attendees will savour an evening full of surprises, live music, and exquisite cuisine. The requirement to dress entirely in white will add a touch of distinction and elegance to the event, creating a magical atmosphere in an exclusive Marbella location. Taking place on August 14 at 9pm, Boho Club Marbella will host the Cudeca Foundation’s first all-white dress code charity cocktail event. This exclusive party aims to bring the community together to support the Cudeca Foundation: providing palliative care completely free of charge to those who most need it.

Cudeca Foundation invites companies to collaborate

The Cudeca Foundation also invites companies to participate and collaborate in this charity event. Through donations, they will have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continuation of the palliative care that the foundation provides.

As a non-profit organisation that offers comprehensive professional care to people with cancer and other advanced illnesses, as well as support for their families, Cudeca operates through the philosophy of palliative care, a field in which it has great experience and competence, offering its special way of caring. Cudeca not only addresses the physical illness but also the psychological, social, and spiritual aspects of the disease.

Donations of €120 can be made through:

Bank account: ES52 2100 1621 9102 0020 8268.

Bizum: 07749 (in the Make a Donation section within Bizum).

The first White Cocktail party at Boho Marbella in aid of Cudeca is on August 14 at 9pm.