Wildfire remains cleared to make eco fuel

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 13:16

Image of the area affected by fire in the Mijas area of Malaga. Credit: Twitter@Plan_INFOCA

Burnt wood and biomass remains from massive forest fires in the Mijas and Bermeja mountain ranges are being quickly cleared and sold off for recycling.

The massive and terrifying wildfires that ravaged the Costa del Sol mountain forests 2 years ago leaving a haunting blackened forest of dead trees is being cut down as part of restoration work in the forests and to raise money. The fires almost exactly 2 years ago saw almost 11,000 hectares of pristine woodland burn over the course of a week as fire crews and local volunteers worked day and night to extinguish the flames.

30,160 tonnes of burnt trees taken away

Jubrique, Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande and Mijas are now all loading up felled blackened tree remains onto trucks to be auctioned and later recycled. 30,160 tonnes of burnt trees are being taken away, and some will go to being converted into cellulose, or even furniture, while much of the biomass will end up in energy production.

The opportunity is being seized as fast as possible due to pests and fungi diminishing the value of the biomass and in order to further restoration work on the forests currently being carried out by the Ministry for Ecological Transition. In addition to replacing plant species, there is also extensive work needed on the soil due to hydrological correction and erosion.