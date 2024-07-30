Women Entrepreneurs Group in Denia

By Donna Williams •
Published: 30 Jul 2024
Up to 10 women meet up in person to support each other
Credit: Women Entrepreneurs Group
As a woman with entrepreneurial ambitions, the journey can be both exhilarating and challenging.
The thrill of having a mind teeming with innovative concepts, along with the determination to manifest them, is an empowering experience. However, it can also be isolating at times, often working in a solitary capacity and relying solely on your own gut instincts to make key decisions.
Recognising this, mindfulness coach, Kate Greenslade has established the Women Entrepreneurs Group to unite entrepreneurial women who share similar goals and aspirations. The Group provides a platform for like-minded women to come together and leverage the group’s combined knowledge and expertise, empowering each other to succeed in their individual pursuits.
As Kate said, “There are so many practical and emotional challenges we face when we start and grow a business, so I wanted to create a place where we can help each other when we’re feeling stuck or in need of some inspiration.”
The Group is currently free to join, and in addition to connecting via WhatsApp and a monthly newsletter, you can also meet up in person. To do so, you need to register for one of the smaller monthly facilitated groups that take place in Denia at Con Alma, C/ de Gabriel Moreno, 23.
For further information or to join the Women Entrepreneurs Group, visit the website.
