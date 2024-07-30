By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 19:34
• 1 minute read
Your ultimate hop-on, hop-off adventure in Gran Alacant. Image: Tren Turistico Gran Alacant / Facebook.
The Tourist Train, known as Tren Turistico, is a popular and convenient way to explore Gran Alacant.
This train follows a circular route, making stops at key local attractions and popular spots throughout the area.
Starting at The Commercial Centre, the Gran Alacant train begins its journey at 09:40.AM and returns approximately one hour later, having completed its tour, which includes a stop at the beach.
You can hop off at the Main Shopping Centre, enjoy the shops and amenities, and catch the next train an hour later to continue your journey.
With a single ticket, you have the flexibility to hop on and hop off the Gran Alacant train as many times as you like, travelling along the circular route.
Unlike the buses, the tourist train operates on Sundays. However, the winter timetable is less frequent compared to the summer season.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.