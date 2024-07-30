By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jul 2024 • 19:34 • 1 minute read

Your ultimate hop-on, hop-off adventure in Gran Alacant. Image: Tren Turistico Gran Alacant / Facebook.

The Tourist Train, known as Tren Turistico, is a popular and convenient way to explore Gran Alacant.

This train follows a circular route, making stops at key local attractions and popular spots throughout the area.

Starting at The Commercial Centre, the Gran Alacant train begins its journey at 09:40.AM and returns approximately one hour later, having completed its tour, which includes a stop at the beach.

Hop On, Hop Off

You can hop off at the Main Shopping Centre, enjoy the shops and amenities, and catch the next train an hour later to continue your journey.

With a single ticket, you have the flexibility to hop on and hop off the Gran Alacant train as many times as you like, travelling along the circular route.

Unlike the buses, the tourist train operates on Sundays. However, the winter timetable is less frequent compared to the summer season.