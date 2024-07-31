3 Michelin Star menu, €25 by Daní García

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Jul 2024 • 10:28 • 1 minute read

3-Michelin Star Tragabuches, Marbella with inexpensive lunch menu. Photo: grupodanigarcia.com

3 Michelin Star restauranteur Dani García has just presented his new Andalusian seasonal menu at his Tragabuches restaurant in Marbella.

The dishes, a hat-tip to Andalusian culinary traditions, with farm-to-fork ingredients, is a continuation of his project to keep the richness of locally-grown ingredients as the star of the show. Local hero (Marbella born) García, considered the best chef in Spain, creates a culinary art that tastes specifically of the South. The menu can be enjoyed at Tragabuches from Monday to Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

Pringá del puchero stuffed in a croquette

The new menu, ‘Andalucía a la mesa’, opens with cherry gazpacho, fromage frais, pistachios and basil, followed by his Russian salad with Iberian ham cubes, salmorejo, venison and duck paté, or an Andalusian tomato salad. The next course continues with an option of various hot starters: pringá del puchero stuffed in a croquette; fried cod omelette; Iberian ham croquettes, or grilled leek with roasted pepper sauce and crudités.

Black pudding and razor clams

For the main course, the 3 Michelin Star chef presents some more trademark Dani García choices, such as rice with black pudding and razor clams, noodle casserole with white shrimp, tuna and clams, grilled rump steak in green pepper sauce with chips, or grilled marinated chicken thigh with chips.

The dessert also comes some of his signature flavours, such as an almond and red berry tart, egg flan or his world-famous cheesecake.

The weekday Andalucia a la Mesa menu at Tragabuches Marbella is far from expensive at €25pp and includes a cold starter, a hot starter the main course, dessert and a drink.